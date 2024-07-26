Nuformix (LON:NFX) Trading 14.3% Higher

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 14.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). 377,843 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,436,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

Nuformix Trading Up 14.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.23. The stock has a market cap of £1.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.28.

About Nuformix

Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

