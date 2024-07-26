Olin (NYSE:OLN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $48.04, but opened at $43.26. Olin shares last traded at $44.43, with a volume of 954,588 shares traded.

The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Olin had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Olin from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Olin from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Olin by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Stock Down 7.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

