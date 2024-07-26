Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,192 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 44.4% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,072,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 461,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,587,000 after acquiring an additional 16,703 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 70,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OHI traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.34. 1,195,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,693. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $37.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.44%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.73.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

