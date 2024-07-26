OMG Network (OMG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $37.07 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $37.07 million and $14.87 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00041434 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00008383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00014256 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00009075 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000614 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

