OneMedNet Co. (NASDAQ:ONMD) Short Interest Update

OneMedNet Co. (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,200 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the June 30th total of 338,900 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OneMedNet Trading Up 6.8 %

ONMD stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. 208,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,264,168. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93. OneMedNet has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $13.51.

Institutional Trading of OneMedNet

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OneMedNet stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMedNet Co. (NASDAQ:ONMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 237,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of OneMedNet as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneMedNet

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences.

