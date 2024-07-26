OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) Trading Down 1.8%

OneMedNet Co. (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 160,845 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,322,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

OneMedNet Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $23.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMedNet

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OneMedNet stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMedNet Co. (NASDAQ:ONMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 237,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.74% of OneMedNet as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About OneMedNet

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences.

