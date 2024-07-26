Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,107,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 42,117 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Onsemi were worth $302,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth $697,276,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth $418,102,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,335,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,124,000 after buying an additional 828,944 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,989,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,717,000 after buying an additional 785,305 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 1st quarter worth $57,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $2.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,762,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,796,082. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.69. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day moving average is $73.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

