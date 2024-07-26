Oppenheimer Trims United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Target Price to $140.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on UPS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.95.

Shares of UPS opened at $127.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $124.80 and a 52 week high of $189.65.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 9,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the second quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

