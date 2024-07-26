O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Lowered to $1,115.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.46% from the company’s previous close.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,120.36.

Shares of ORLY traded up $17.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,109.91. 102,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,554. The stock has a market cap of $65.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,019.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,044.87. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 145.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

