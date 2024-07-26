Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Shares Down 1.7%

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.26. 20,894 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 46,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Orkla ASA Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 13.01%.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery channels, as well as food service, convenience stores, and petrol stations.

