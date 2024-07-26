Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Issues Earnings Results

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $50.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 million.
Orrstown Financial Services Trading Up 0.1 %
ORRF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.82. The stock had a trading volume of 42,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,452. The firm has a market cap of $373.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $35.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.91.
Orrstown Financial Services Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.
About Orrstown Financial Services
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
