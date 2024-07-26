Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the June 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ OXLCN traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $24.20. 6,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.75. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1484 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.