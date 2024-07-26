P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $182.95 million during the quarter.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PTSI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.85. The company had a trading volume of 12,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,508. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.51. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $26.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $475.24 million, a P/E ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PTSI shares. StockNews.com upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stephens reduced their price objective on P.A.M. Transportation Services from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities, such as automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

