Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PPBI. StockNews.com raised Pacific Premier Bancorp to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average of $23.65. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $30.13.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $154.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 1,015.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $110,118.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,399.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,788,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,328,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,891,000 after purchasing an additional 477,167 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $7,812,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1,724.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 276,538 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 484,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,116,000 after acquiring an additional 219,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

