Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Pacira BioSciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pacira BioSciences has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $40.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $167.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.43 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristen Williams sold 7,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $211,487.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,642.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $114,018.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,150 shares of company stock valued at $602,170. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

