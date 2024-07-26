Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Shares Acquired by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 947,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,065 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned about 1.71% of Patria Investments worth $14,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Patria Investments by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 223,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,952,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,787,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Patria Investments Stock Performance

Shares of PAX stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $13.05. 277,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,088. Patria Investments Limited has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $16.16. The company has a market capitalization of $768.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.70.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments ( NYSE:PAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). Patria Investments had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.02 million. Research analysts predict that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

