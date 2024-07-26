Pax Dollar (USDP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.09 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $114.42 million and $1.09 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001009 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 114,399,806 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.