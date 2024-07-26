Payden & Rygel Investment Group Acquires Shares of 586 iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,935,000. Quantitative Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 109,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 87,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 67,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLH stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.39. The company had a trading volume of 439,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,676. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $109.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.15 and a 200-day moving average of $103.20.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.