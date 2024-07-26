Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PEB. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PEB traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $13.73. 1,270,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,862. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.84.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.42). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $397.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $46,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,072.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.67 per share, with a total value of $232,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,208,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,517,242.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $46,515.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,072.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 707.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

