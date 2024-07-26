Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.490-0.540 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.37-2.45 EPS.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PECO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.02. 831,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,050. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.62 and a 1 year high of $37.92.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 254.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.43.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

