Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.490-0.540 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.37-2.45 EPS.
NASDAQ:PECO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.02. 831,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,050. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.62 and a 1 year high of $37.92.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 254.35%.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.
