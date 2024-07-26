Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.37-2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.490-0.540 EPS.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of PECO stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.02. The company had a trading volume of 831,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,050. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.84. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $30.62 and a one year high of $37.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 73.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PECO. Compass Point dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PECO

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.