Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.37-2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.490-0.540 EPS.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance
Shares of PECO stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.02. The company had a trading volume of 831,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,050. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.84. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $30.62 and a one year high of $37.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 73.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.56.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.35%.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.
