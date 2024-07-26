Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Short Interest Up 120.2% in July

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, an increase of 120.2% from the June 30th total of 50,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Price Performance

FENG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.37. 2,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,164. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phoenix New Media has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.15.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $21.19 million for the quarter.

About Phoenix New Media

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.