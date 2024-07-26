Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Short Interest Up 120.2% in July

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, an increase of 120.2% from the June 30th total of 50,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $21.19 million for the quarter.
About Phoenix New Media
Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.
