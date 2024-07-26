Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Acquires 186,515 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1,442.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,445 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,515 shares during the quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 201.2% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 26,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 17,974 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 239.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,109 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,710,000 after purchasing an additional 430,306 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 163.5% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 220,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,254,000 after purchasing an additional 136,683 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 209.4% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 99,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in Walmart by 83.3% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 104,300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $1,899,758.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,989,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,236,780.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,540,863 shares of company stock worth $954,424,817 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Walmart Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.79. The stock had a trading volume of 16,787,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,377,965. The firm has a market cap of $561.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.63. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.