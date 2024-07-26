Pitcairn Co. Has $656,000 Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 45.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $232.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.30.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.56.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

