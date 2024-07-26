Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 0.8%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.43 and last traded at $2.47. 10,438,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 39,690,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. B. Riley raised shares of Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.48.

Plug Power Stock Up 6.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $120.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.92 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 181.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 639,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $97,800,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $10,687,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 134.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,458,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,858 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,133,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 41.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,775,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,989,000 after buying an additional 1,105,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

