Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Polaris has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Polaris has a dividend payout ratio of 30.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Polaris to earn $8.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.
Polaris Trading Up 4.7 %
Shares of Polaris stock traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.71. 1,385,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,235. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.36 and a 200-day moving average of $86.86. Polaris has a 52-week low of $71.90 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.53.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Polaris from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Polaris from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.18.
Read Our Latest Analysis on PII
Polaris Company Profile
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Polaris
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.