Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Polaris has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Polaris has a dividend payout ratio of 30.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Polaris to earn $8.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

Shares of Polaris stock traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.71. 1,385,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,235. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.36 and a 200-day moving average of $86.86. Polaris has a 52-week low of $71.90 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.89). Polaris had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Polaris from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Polaris from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.18.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

