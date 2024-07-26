Polymath Price Hits $0.0880 on Exchanges (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.0880 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $81.44 million and approximately $7,607.47 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008591 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.34 or 0.00105102 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.09508124 USD and is down -17.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $9,916.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

