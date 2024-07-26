Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.83

Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.83 and last traded at $56.58, with a volume of 76140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.19.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.
In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $778,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,502,429.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $132,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,548.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 15,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $778,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,281 shares in the company, valued at $10,502,429.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,646 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
