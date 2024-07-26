Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.83

Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.83 and last traded at $56.58, with a volume of 76140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PRIM

Primoris Services Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $778,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,502,429.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $132,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,548.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 15,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $778,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,281 shares in the company, valued at $10,502,429.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,646 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primoris Services

(Get Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.