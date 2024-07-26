ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Trading Down 2.4%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €6.79 ($7.38) and last traded at €6.86 ($7.45). 221,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,250,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.03 ($7.64).
ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €7.01 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.47.
ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ProSiebenSat.1 Media
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.