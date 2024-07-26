ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Trading Down 2.4%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €6.79 ($7.38) and last traded at €6.86 ($7.45). 221,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,250,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.03 ($7.64).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €7.01 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.47.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.