PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKF) Short Interest Update

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the June 30th total of 121,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 49.0 days.

PT United Tractors Tbk Price Performance

Shares of PT United Tractors Tbk stock remained flat at $1.25 on Friday. PT United Tractors Tbk has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42.

Get PT United Tractors Tbk alerts:

PT United Tractors Tbk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through six segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold and Other Mineral Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy. It also distributes heavy equipment, trucks, cranes, and busses under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, Tadano, and United Tractors names to mining, agriculture, constructions, forestry, as well as material handling and transportation.

Receive News & Ratings for PT United Tractors Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT United Tractors Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.