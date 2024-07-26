PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKF) Short Interest Update

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the June 30th total of 121,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 49.0 days.
PT United Tractors Tbk Price Performance
Shares of PT United Tractors Tbk stock remained flat at $1.25 on Friday. PT United Tractors Tbk has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42.
PT United Tractors Tbk Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PT United Tractors Tbk
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for PT United Tractors Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT United Tractors Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.