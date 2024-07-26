PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) PT Raised to $145.00 at Raymond James

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PHM. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.93.

Shares of PHM opened at $128.33 on Thursday. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $129.85. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.32.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,008,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,136,318,000 after buying an additional 197,656 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,960,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,892,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,316,000 after buying an additional 523,623 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,971,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,085,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,986,000 after buying an additional 168,746 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

