Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Issued By B. Riley

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report issued on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $4.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.97. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ current full-year earnings is $28.83 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $7.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $28.83 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

AMR stock opened at $296.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.74. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52-week low of $164.55 and a 52-week high of $452.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $9.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.61 by ($0.02). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $17.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 947.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 3,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total value of $1,042,544.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,810.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

