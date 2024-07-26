Qtum Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $31.88 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $2.62 or 0.00003859 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $275.47 million and approximately $31.88 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.62 or 0.04801950 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00042236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00014673 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00011276 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009093 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001869 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,249,092 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

