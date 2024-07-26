Quantum Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $32.88 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00009908 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008971 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,897.74 or 1.00028225 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00011193 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006812 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00072655 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.