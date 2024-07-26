Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.800-9.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.5 billion-$9.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.5 billion. Quest Diagnostics also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.80-9.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.38.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE DGX opened at $144.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.10 and its 200-day moving average is $134.46. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $150.59.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.38%.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

