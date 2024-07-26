Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $39.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RRC. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.15.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $31.72 on Thursday. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average is $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.87.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $641.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In other news, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 18,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $665,413.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,859.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles G. Griffie purchased 1,500 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,983.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 18,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $665,413.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,859.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,129 shares of company stock worth $6,775,926 over the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,440 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Range Resources by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 232,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 127,658 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Range Resources by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,440 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 2,944.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,880 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 58,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

