Raymond James Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Veritas Investment Research boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$104.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$105.14.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$101.01 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$59.36 and a 1 year high of C$105.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$94.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$82.18. The stock has a market cap of C$50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.53, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.20. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.20 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 199.07%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$92.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,763,600.00. In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi purchased 30,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$92.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,763,600.00. Also, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.27, for a total transaction of C$89,267.00. Insiders have sold a total of 163,279 shares of company stock worth $14,798,903 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

