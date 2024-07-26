Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $225.21.

Zscaler Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $182.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.86 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $131.59 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at $43,148,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $217,683,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $117,599,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,051,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $47,217,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 19,012.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 223,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,629,000 after purchasing an additional 222,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

