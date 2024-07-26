Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Carvana (CVNA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Carvana (NYSE: CVNA):

7/19/2024 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

7/12/2024 – Carvana is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Carvana had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Carvana was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2024 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $118.00 to $135.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

6/26/2024 – Carvana had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

6/26/2024 – Carvana had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

6/20/2024 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $111.00 to $118.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

6/10/2024 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/7/2024 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of CVNA traded up $5.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.31. The stock had a trading volume of 484,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,447,474. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.48. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $147.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72 and a beta of 3.37.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Carvana

In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $428,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,874,499.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $428,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,874,499.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,547,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,476,446 shares of company stock valued at $290,485,681 in the last 90 days. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Carvana by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,648,000 after buying an additional 655,603 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,997,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Carvana by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after buying an additional 216,893 shares during the period. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 876,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,423,000 after buying an additional 118,500 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

