Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the June 30th total of 42,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 636,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Reliance Global Group Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of RELI stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $3.76. The company had a trading volume of 175,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,023. Reliance Global Group has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $75.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.01.

Get Reliance Global Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ezra Beyman bought 10,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $50,219.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,046.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Reliance Global Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reliance Global Group stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Global Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RELI Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 157,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

(Get Free Report)

Reliance Global Group, Inc focuses in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides agency services for insurance products in the healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, property and casualty, and insurance brokerage. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.