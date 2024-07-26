Reliance (NYSE:RS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. Reliance’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.49 earnings per share. Reliance updated its Q3 guidance to $3.60-3.80 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 3.600-3.800 EPS.

Reliance Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of RS stock traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $304.05. 446,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,086. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.86. Reliance has a 1-year low of $237.14 and a 1-year high of $342.20.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Reliance’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total transaction of $1,450,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,042 shares in the company, valued at $12,773,941.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total transaction of $1,450,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,042 shares in the company, valued at $12,773,941.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,421 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,855 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on RS. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.40.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

