Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $211.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RSG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a sector perform rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $211.69.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $189.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $140.23 and a 1 year high of $206.54. The company has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Republic Services by 3,014.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

