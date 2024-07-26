Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.
Resources Connection has a payout ratio of 32.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Resources Connection to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.
Resources Connection Stock Performance
NASDAQ RGP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.71. The company had a trading volume of 515,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,967. Resources Connection has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $16.42. The company has a market cap of $392.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have issued reports on RGP shares. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Resources Connection currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.
Insider Transactions at Resources Connection
In other news, Director Roger D. Carlile acquired 25,000 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $281,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $131,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,481 shares in the company, valued at $950,411.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger D. Carlile bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.
Resources Connection Company Profile
Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.
