REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI) Plans $1.09 Monthly Dividend

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 1.0888 per share on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $13.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th.
REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ FEPI traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $51.38. The company had a trading volume of 304,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,005. The firm has a market cap of $321.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.06. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.41 and a fifty-two week high of $57.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.07.
About REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.