REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI) Plans $1.09 Monthly Dividend

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 1.0888 per share on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $13.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th.

NASDAQ FEPI traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $51.38. The company had a trading volume of 304,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,005. The firm has a market cap of $321.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.06. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.41 and a fifty-two week high of $57.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.07.

The REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (FEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide similar returns as the Solactive FANG Innovation Index and monthly income. The fund invests in the securities comprising the index while writing call options on them.

