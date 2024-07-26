RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Declares €0.60 Dividend

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of €0.60 ($0.65) per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
RHI Magnesita Stock Up 2.1 %
RHIM opened at GBX 3,620 ($46.82) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of £1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,218.21, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.51. RHI Magnesita has a one year low of GBX 2,456 ($31.76) and a one year high of GBX 3,827.49 ($49.50). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,449.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,480.99.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,300 ($55.61) to GBX 4,150 ($53.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.
About RHI Magnesita
RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems; induction and electric arc furnaces, AOD converters, dome and delta, ladles, isostatically pressed and tundish products, and slide gates.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RHI Magnesita
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Is Now the Time to Invest? ServiceNow Stock Sent to New Highs
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Leading Healthcare Provider Stock Soars on Earnings Beat
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- AstraZeneca Shares Fall Despite EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.