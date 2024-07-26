Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 92.4% from the June 30th total of 103,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Rightmove Trading Down 1.4 %

RTMVY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,852. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.04. Rightmove has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $15.19.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

