Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 92.4% from the June 30th total of 103,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Rightmove Trading Down 1.4 %
RTMVY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,852. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.04. Rightmove has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $15.19.
About Rightmove
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rightmove
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.