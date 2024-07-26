Rodgers Brothers Inc. Acquires 354 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on RTX. TD Cowen increased their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.69.

In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,460,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,454,204. The stock has a market cap of $151.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $115.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

