Rodgers Brothers Inc. Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.93. 195,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,297. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $134.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.56.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

