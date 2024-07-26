Rodgers Brothers Inc. Makes New $212,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,604,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,839,000 after acquiring an additional 223,940 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,119,000 after buying an additional 16,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.97. 2,210,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,044. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.10. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $168.67. The stock has a market cap of $119.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.