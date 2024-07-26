Rodgers Brothers Inc. Makes New $300,000 Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,952,500 shares of company stock worth $277,298,174. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $139.09. 5,136,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,497,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.92. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $146.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

